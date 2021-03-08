Advertisement

Major rehabilitation project to shut down part of State Route 7

(ap newsroom)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROWN CITY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A major rehabilitation project will close part of State Route 7 at Crown City.

The project is set to start on March 22.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, it will take place between Westbranch Road (County Road 162) and Sunnyside Drive (County Road 158).

State Route 7 will be closed between Westbranch Road and Sunnyside Drive through December 1, 2021.

ODOT says the concrete pavement in this section was constructed in 1947 and repaired in 1994 and 2013. Part of the project includes removing the concrete and replacing it will full-depth asphalt pavement. There will also be new culverts, catch basins, new guardrail, new signing and rumble strips.

Detours include SR 7 to SR 218 to SR 553 to SR 7. For trucks, you should detour from SR 7 to U.S. 35 south to U.S. 64 west (West Virginia) to U.S. 52 west (re-enter Ohio).

For those wanting to access the K.H. Butler Fishing Access parking area and boat ramp, you must come from the north. Northbound traffic will be required to follow the detour and access the boat ramp traveling southbound on SR 7. When you leave the boat ramp, head northbound on SR 7 from the parking area.

Work is estimated to be complete by June 2022.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The identity of the individual is unknown at this time.
Human remains found, death investigation underway
The W.R. Castle Fire Department was dispatched to the trailer home on Route 201 shortly before...
UPDATE | Investigators release name of man killed in house fire
Amanda Honaker, 44, of Chester was arrested for Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the...
Arrests made after drug investigation
Two people were injured in a head-on crash early Monday morning in South Charleston
Three sent to hospital in head-on collision in South Charleston
While the church does have insurance, it likely won’t cover all of the repairs and damages.
A helping hand: Congregation puts church first while dealing with own crisis

Latest News

W.Va. First Lady talks St. Patrick's Day Essay contest
W.Va. First Lady talks St. Patrick’s Day Essay contest
WVDOH working to patch portion of I-64
Tod Kaufman
Long-serving Kanawha County Judge submits resignation letter
Ohio, Ky & W.Va. AGs file in Supreme Court to stop federal funding of abortions
National Frozen Food Month on Studio 3
National Frozen Food Month on Studio 3