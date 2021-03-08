Advertisement

Police looking for person of interest in solicitation, threatening assault incident

The Huntington Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a potential...
The Huntington Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a potential suspect.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police are trying to identify a man following two separate incidents that occurred Sunday in the areas of 8th Street and 12th Avenue and 11th Street and 10th Avenue.

According to the Huntington Police Department, around 10 p.m. an unknown man was seen in a backyard looking through the window of a home.

A man with a similar description was involved in the second incident involving the inappropriate solicitation of prostitution and threatening an assault, officers report.

The person looking into windows at the private residence was recorded by a home security system. He was wearing a blue-hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, tan boots and a backward ball cap.

The Huntington Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a potential...
The Huntington Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a potential suspect.

If you see this person, you are urged to call 911. If you recognize this person or have had similar encounters, contact HPD’s Criminal Investigations Bureau at 304-696-4420.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The identity of the individual is unknown at this time.
Human remains found, death investigation underway
The W.R. Castle Fire Department was dispatched to the trailer home on Route 201 shortly before...
UPDATE | Investigators release name of man killed in house fire
Amanda Honaker, 44, of Chester was arrested for Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the...
Arrests made after drug investigation
Two people were injured in a head-on crash early Monday morning in South Charleston
Three sent to hospital in head-on collision in South Charleston
While the church does have insurance, it likely won’t cover all of the repairs and damages.
A helping hand: Congregation puts church first while dealing with own crisis

Latest News

File image of the West Virginia capitol building
West Virginia Senators work to help health centers across the state
High water in Rand has been an ongoing issue for decades, but officials say a solution is...
West Virginia DOH updates town of Rand’s drainage issues
The city says they hope to have a projected reopening date soon.
South Charleston Community Center closing for several weeks due to flood
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
COVID-19 Ky. | 331 new cases, 10 more deaths