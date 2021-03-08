Police looking for person of interest in solicitation, threatening assault incident

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police are trying to identify a man following two separate incidents that occurred Sunday in the areas of 8th Street and 12th Avenue and 11th Street and 10th Avenue.

According to the Huntington Police Department, around 10 p.m. an unknown man was seen in a backyard looking through the window of a home.

A man with a similar description was involved in the second incident involving the inappropriate solicitation of prostitution and threatening an assault, officers report.

The person looking into windows at the private residence was recorded by a home security system. He was wearing a blue-hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, tan boots and a backward ball cap.

The Huntington Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a potential suspect.

If you see this person, you are urged to call 911. If you recognize this person or have had similar encounters, contact HPD’s Criminal Investigations Bureau at 304-696-4420.

