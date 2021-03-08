Advertisement

Manchin, key Senate swing vote, boosts West Virginia’s hopes

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin has the best shot in years to steer federal dollars back home to West Virginia.

The moderate Democrat has emerged as a key swing vote in a 50-50 divided Senate.

And he’s being courted from the right and left, raising West Virginia’s hopes the state can reignite its stagnant economy with Manchin’s help as a dealmaker on Capitol Hill.

Not since Robert Byrd’s death in 2010 has a senator from West Virginia wielded such clout.

And that stirs hopes back home Manchin can help a mountain state economy long dependent on a coal industry in freefall.

