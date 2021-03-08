Advertisement

More small business investment grants available

Businesses can apply for up to $10,000
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 12:36 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The third grant cycle of the small business investment grants is now open in the City of Charleston, Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin announced Monday.

To date, funds awarded in the first two grant rounds total over $175,000.

In the first two rounds, businesses were able to apply for up to $5,000. During the third round, businesses will be able to apply for up to $10,000.

“We see that businesses throughout the City continue to need financial assistance during this difficult time,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “We are excited to raise the amount of grant funding this round to allow folks to apply for up to $10,000. This also gives folks that have been awarded funding in the first two rounds the opportunity to apply for additional funds.”

Examples of projects that qualify for this grant funding include broadband connectivity, marketing, advertising, demolition projects, construction of exterior and interior surfaces including doors, windows, fences, stairs, ramps, painting and more.

Project work must be started within six months of the grant award and must be completed within one year. The maximum annual grant award for any one business is $10,000 and grant recipients must match any award amount by 25 percent.

The Small Business Investment Grant application can be accessed here.

