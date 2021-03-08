Advertisement

National Guard assists with storm damage in eastern Ky.

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Remnants of Mother Nature’s brutal beating to Martin County are still evident a week later.

“The ice storm, we were blessed. We didn’t have any houses that were impacted, we just had several county roads that were impacted by trees. When the flooding came, it was a totally different story,” said Eric Jude, director of Martin County Emergency Management. “As of right now, we’ve had over 20 houses completely destroyed. We’re just a third way through our damage assessment with still another week to finish.

The road slip happened as a result of heavy rainfall taking out water lines along state Route 292.

The devastation and destruction left behind has left officials to call in for extra manpower. The Kentucky National Guard has stationed four guardsmen in the county to assist with transporting supplies and materials from the donation distribution center to homes.

“They’ve been really helpful. Their big truck can fit around four pallets of water on their truck alone,” Jude said. " We’re sending this to communities.”

For families still in need of assistance, distribution centers for cleaning supplies, food, and clothing have been set up around the county.

Those are Turkey Creek Church of the Nazarene, Warfield City Hall, and Pigeon Roost Community Center.

Martin County Emergency Management is looking for volunteers to assist with cleanup for the elderly in the community.

To sign up, call the Martin County Emergency Management team.

To report flood damage, you can send an email to: 2021damages@martincountyky.com.

Officials ask residents to include up to four detailed pictures, name, physical address, a contact number, and a description of the damage.

