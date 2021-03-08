Nearly $700,000 to improve recreational trails across Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced his selection of 12 projects to get funding from the Recreational Trails Program (RTP).

According to the governor’s office, RTP is a competitive, federal program aimed at improving communities and enhancing quality of life by providing assistance for easement acquisitions, trail-head facility upgrades and recreational trail development and maintenance.

The funding totals $692,058 and will go to upgrading parks and recreational spaces across the state.

Communities chosen include Martin County, Carroll County, Franklin County, Garrard County, Harlan County, Hart County, Henderson County, Perry County, Shelby County, Madisonville, Morganfield and Corbin.

Martin County will use $14,829 to repair erosion on the Kingfisher Trail. Officials say the proposed project includes the insertion of proper drainage, replacing all bridges and steps, relocating the butterfly garden, developing an orchard and installing new signage.

“Our parks and outdoor spaces are critically important in our communities and enhance the quality of life for Kentuckians by providing safe, green spaces to exercise and spend time with loved ones,” said Gov. Beshear. “Additionally, as we work to make Kentucky a world-class tourist destination, some of these improvements will attract tourism dollars that will help strengthen our economy to build the better Kentucky we’ve always imagined.

In order to get funding, selected applicants must undergo an environmental review and get clearance from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) and approval by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA).

