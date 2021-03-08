Ohio Governor to open more phases for COVID-19 vaccines

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced new phases in the vaccination program.

He held a press conference Monday afternoon.

The governor says on Thursday, March 11, Phase 1D will be added. This includes individuals with Type 2 diabetes and end-stage renal disease.

Also beginning on Thursday, Phase 2B will start. All Ohioans ages 50 and above will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Beginning Thursday, March 11: Phase 2B

Starting Monday, the Ohio Department of Health is scheduling vaccine appointments through a central scheduling tool. You can access the tool by clicking here.

The governor says Ohioans can use the tool to determine if they’re eligible to receive the vaccine, schedule appointments and receive updates and reminders.

As of March 8, there have been 1,254 new cases, 84 hospitalizations, 16 ICU admissions and 0 deaths within the last 24 hours. Overall, there have been 979,725 coronavirus cases, 50,965 hospitalizations, 7,223 ICU admissions and 17,502 deaths.

Washington County tops the list of counties with the highest incidence of COVID-19, but the governor announced that, overall, those numbers in all of Ohio’s 88 counties are declining. The numbers are compiled according to data from the Centers for Disease Control.

