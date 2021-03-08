Advertisement

Ohio, Ky & W.Va. AGs file in Supreme Court to stop federal funding of abortions

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(WSAZ) - The Attorney’s General from Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia have joined other states to file a joint motion with the U.S. Supreme Court to stop President Biden from blocking the Supreme Court from deciding whether federal money can be used to fund abortion.

The motion, filed Monday afternoon, seeks to protect funding limitations that Congress imposed when it enacted Title X. Title X — a federal law that funds family-planning services.

States that signed on to Ohio’s motion include: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas and West Virginia.

