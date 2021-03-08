South Charleston Community Center closing for several weeks due to flood

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The South Charleston Community Center will be closed for several weeks due to flooding, according to a post on the city’s Facebook page.

The post said the community center had almost 6 ft. of water enter the facility last week, and the center still does not have power due to water entering the main service panel.

The community center will be closed for several weeks while crews go through the cleaning process.

The city says they hope to have a projected reopening date soon.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.