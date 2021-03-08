Advertisement

Substance that sickened Kentucky police officers expected to be identified Monday

Kentucky officials expected to identify a substance that resulted in three deaths and sickened...
Kentucky officials expected to identify a substance that resulted in three deaths and sickened several other people, including two police officers in Hazard, KY.(Phil Anderson)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2021
HAZARD, Ky. (AP) - Police in Kentucky are trying to identify the source of suspected overdoses that resulted in three deaths and sickened several other people, including two police officers.

The Hazard Police Department says officers responding to a report of suspected overdoses in an apartment found three bodies Thursday.

A fourth person suspected of overdosing was taken to a hospital while eight more overdoses have since been reported in the city. Police say two Hazard officers became ill while processing the suspected substance.

Police who are working with the federal Drug Enforcement Agency in the investigation say the substance should be identified by Monday night.

