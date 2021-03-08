Three Marshall players make All-CUSA

DALLAS – Marshall University men’s basketball junior guard Taevion Kinsey was named to the 2021 all-Conference USA first-team and senior Jarrod West was named to the conference’s second-team and all-defensive team, as announced by the league office on Monday.

The junior guard is second in C-USA, 47th in Division I men’s basketball, in field-goal percentage (54.2) and had two double-doubles this season. Kinsey is also in the top-12 of the C-USA rankings in rebounds per game (6.2), assist to turnover ratio (1.59) and assists per game (3.1).

West also adds to some impressive previous postseason-conference honors with being named to the all-Conference USA all-academic team twice, being named third-team all-Conference USA in 2020 and has now been named to the all-defensive team in back-to-back seasons.

The senior leads C-USA and is 10th in the country in steals per game (2.5), in total assists (119), assists per game (6.0) and in assist to turnover ratio (2.83) ranking 14th and 18th, respectively, in Division I men’s basketball in the final two statistics.

The native of Clarksburg, W.Va., ranks third in C-USA and 25th in the country in total steals (50) and 17th in C-USA in points per game (12.1).

Marshall returns to action in the first round of the 2021 Air Force Reserve C-USA Basketball Championships presented by Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Frisco, Texas, on Wednesday, Mar. 10, at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT against the winner of Southern Miss and Rice. USM and the Owls face off on Tuesday night in the West Division preliminary-round game.

Also, Savannah Wheeler was named to Conference USA’s Second Team. Wheeler, a 5′6″ sophomore guard from Catlettsburg, Kentucky, is Marshall’s leading scorer at 17.0 points per game, to go with her team-high 33 3-pointers. She finished the regular season as the conference’s sixth-leading scorer and was second in free throw percentage (85.1), actually leading C-USA in the latter discipline in league-only tilts (87.5 percent).

Last season, Wheeler was named to the league’s All-Freshman Team after averaging 13.4 points per contest.

The Thundering Herd will be the East Division’s fifth seed in this week’s Conference USA Tournament.

