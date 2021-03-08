Advertisement

Three Marshall players make All-CUSA

MU's Taevion Kinsey Goes Up For The Dunk Against Bluefield State
MU's Taevion Kinsey Goes Up For The Dunk Against Bluefield State(WSAZ)
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 1:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS – Marshall University men’s basketball junior guard Taevion Kinsey was named to the 2021 all-Conference USA first-team and senior Jarrod West was named to the conference’s second-team and all-defensive team, as announced by the league office on Monday.

The junior guard is second in C-USA, 47th in Division I men’s basketball, in field-goal percentage (54.2) and had two double-doubles this season. Kinsey is also in the top-12 of the C-USA rankings in rebounds per game (6.2), assist to turnover ratio (1.59) and assists per game (3.1).

West also adds to some impressive previous postseason-conference honors with being named to the all-Conference USA all-academic team twice, being named third-team all-Conference USA in 2020 and has now been named to the all-defensive team in back-to-back seasons.

The senior leads C-USA and is 10th in the country in steals per game (2.5), in total assists (119), assists per game (6.0) and in assist to turnover ratio (2.83) ranking 14th and 18th, respectively, in Division I men’s basketball in the final two statistics.

The native of Clarksburg, W.Va., ranks third in C-USA and 25th in the country in total steals (50) and 17th in C-USA in points per game (12.1).

Marshall returns to action in the first round of the 2021 Air Force Reserve C-USA Basketball Championships presented by Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Frisco, Texas, on Wednesday, Mar. 10, at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT against the winner of Southern Miss and Rice. USM and the Owls face off on Tuesday night in the West Division preliminary-round game.

Also, Savannah Wheeler was named to Conference USA’s Second Team. Wheeler, a 5′6″ sophomore guard from Catlettsburg, Kentucky, is Marshall’s leading scorer at 17.0 points per game, to go with her team-high 33 3-pointers. She finished the regular season as the conference’s sixth-leading scorer and was second in free throw percentage (85.1), actually leading C-USA in the latter discipline in league-only tilts (87.5 percent).

Last season, Wheeler was named to the league’s All-Freshman Team after averaging 13.4 points per contest.

The Thundering Herd will be the East Division’s fifth seed in this week’s Conference USA Tournament.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The identity of the individual is unknown at this time.
Human remains found, death investigation underway
The W.R. Castle Fire Department was dispatched to the trailer home on Route 201 shortly before...
UPDATE | Investigators release name of man killed in house fire
Amanda Honaker, 44, of Chester was arrested for Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the...
Arrests made after drug investigation
While the church does have insurance, it likely won’t cover all of the repairs and damages.
A helping hand: Congregation puts church first while dealing with own crisis
Two people were injured in a head-on crash early Monday morning in South Charleston
Three sent to hospital in head-on collision in South Charleston

Latest News

WVU to play OK State in Big 12
WVU to play OK State in Big 12
Golden Eagles advance to NCAA Division II Tourney as a #1 seed
UC programs heading to NCAA tourneys
Golden Eagles end game on 13-2 run
UC men named two seed in NCAA Division II Tournament
Golden Eagles advance to NCAA Division II Tourney as a #1 seed
UC women named top seed in Atlantic Region