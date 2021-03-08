Traffic backed up on I-64 after vehicle fire
NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A vehicle fire caused major traffic delays along I-64 Monday morning.
According to West Virginia 511 the vehicle caught on fire in the eastbound lanes of traffic near Nitro around 7:45 a.m.
Traffic was at a standstill near the Scott Depot interchange of I-64.
According to West Virginia 511 one of two eastbound lanes of I-64 are closed because of the fire.
