Advertisement

Traffic backed up on I-64 after vehicle fire

Traffic is backed up early Monday morning after a vehicle caught on fire near Nitro.
Traffic is backed up early Monday morning after a vehicle caught on fire near Nitro.(Sarah Sager)
By Sarah Sager
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 8:03 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A vehicle fire caused major traffic delays along I-64 Monday morning.

According to West Virginia 511 the vehicle caught on fire in the eastbound lanes of traffic near Nitro around 7:45 a.m.

Traffic was at a standstill near the Scott Depot interchange of I-64.

According to West Virginia 511 one of two eastbound lanes of I-64 are closed because of the fire.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest info.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The identity of the individual is unknown at this time.
Human remains found, death investigation underway
The W.R. Castle Fire Department was dispatched to the trailer home on Route 201 shortly before...
UPDATE | Investigators release name of man killed in house fire
Amanda Honaker, 44, of Chester was arrested for Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the...
Arrests made after drug investigation
While the church does have insurance, it likely won’t cover all of the repairs and damages.
A helping hand: Congregation puts church first while dealing with own crisis
Testing has not been performed to determine whether any contaminants are in the water,...
Road slide takes out water lines, causes boil water advisory

Latest News

Lawmakers debate the needle exchange program idea.
Needle exchange program limits back in front of lawmakers
Boyd County, Kentucky begins accepting tree related debris in winter storm cleanup.
Winter storm cleanup assistance begins in Boyd County
Two injured in So. Chs. crash
Two injured in So. Chs. crash
Boyd County cleanup help options begin today
Boyd County cleanup help options begin today