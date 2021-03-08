Advertisement

Two sent to hospital in head-on collision in South Charleston

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 4:44 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people have been sent to the hospital after a head-on crash in South Charleston.

It happened around 3 Monday morning along Jefferson Rd. between Corridor G and the Kanawha Turnpike.

Police say a car and an SUV hit head-on.

Two people in the car had to be cut out of the vehicle.

Their conditions aren’t known at this time.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

