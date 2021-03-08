Two sent to hospital in head-on collision in South Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people have been sent to the hospital after a head-on crash in South Charleston.

It happened around 3 Monday morning along Jefferson Rd. between Corridor G and the Kanawha Turnpike.

Police say a car and an SUV hit head-on.

Two people in the car had to be cut out of the vehicle.

Their conditions aren’t known at this time.

The crash is under investigation.

