UC men named two seed in NCAA Division II Tournament
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 11:08 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The U-C Golden Eagles men’s basketball team doesn’t have to go far for their first round game in the Division II National Tournament. They will be travelling to fellow Mountain East Conference member West Liberty later this week. UC was named a two seed in the Atlantic Region and will play the winner of those same Hilltoppers or Malone University. Mountain East tournament champion Fairmont State will also be at this region.
