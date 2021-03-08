Advertisement

UC women named top seed in Atlantic Region

(WSAZ)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 10:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It was selection Sunday for teams in Division II tonight as the University of Charleston Golden Eagles were named the top seed in the Atlantic Region. UC received a bye and will play the winner of Walsh and Cedarville.

The Glenville State Pioneers also made the tournament and will be at the same site as UC. If both teams win their opening games, they would play each other for the chance to move on in the tournament.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
Senate OKs $1.9T virus relief bill that includes stimulus checks
The call came in after 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning.
Crews respond to 2-vehicle crash with injuries; road shut down
The identity of the individual is unknown at this time.
Human remains found, death investigation underway
Testing has not been performed to determine whether any contaminants are in the water,...
Road slide takes out water lines, causes boil water advisory
The W.R. Castle Fire Department was dispatched to the trailer home on Route 201 shortly before...
UPDATE | Investigators release name of man killed in house fire

Latest News

Golden Eagles end game on 13-2 run
UC men named two seed in NCAA Division II Tournament
Iowa's Jordan Bohannon, left, brings the ball upcourt against Ohio State's C.J. Walker during...
OSU falls to a 4 seed in Big Ten
Derek Culver
WVU to face Cowboys in Big 12 Tourney
Golden Eagles end game on 13-2 run
U-C women win Mountain East Title