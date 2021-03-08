UC women named top seed in Atlantic Region

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It was selection Sunday for teams in Division II tonight as the University of Charleston Golden Eagles were named the top seed in the Atlantic Region. UC received a bye and will play the winner of Walsh and Cedarville.

The Glenville State Pioneers also made the tournament and will be at the same site as UC. If both teams win their opening games, they would play each other for the chance to move on in the tournament.

