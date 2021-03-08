UPDATE | KSP investigates deadly fire

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - New details are being released in connection with a deadly fire.

The W.R. Castle Fire Department was dispatched to the trailer home on Route 201 in the Sitka community shortly before 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Fire officials say they called for assistance from multiple crews as they found heavy smoke and fire inside the mobile home.

Kentucky State Police say Ralph Blakeman, 62 years old of Sitka, was found dead in the residence.

Blakeman’s body was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

No foul play is suspected, according to troopers.

The cause of the fire and death is under investigation.

