Walk-in COVID vaccine clinic to be held Tuesday

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Lawrence County Health Department says they will be holding a walk-in coronavirus vaccine clinic.

It will be held Tuesday, March 9, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the South Point Board of Education Building located at 302 High Street.

Health department officials say the clinic is for those 60 years of age and older, those who have medical conditions not covered in previous phases and for certain occupations not covered in other phases.

If you haven’t been vaccinated and are in previous phases, you are welcome to come to the clinic.

Click here to see the eligibility in each phase.

