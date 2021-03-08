Winter storm cleanup assistance begins in Boyd County

BOYD COUNTY, KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - Boyd County, Kentucky residents now have help to get rid of trees and limbs that came down during the winter storms.

Starting Monday, March 8, Boyd County residents an drop off tree-related debris to the Boyd County Road Department.

This is a free debris removal service.

Residents can drop off debris from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday, March 13.

Curbside pickup is also available. The tree limbs and debris must be stacked and placed within 10 feet of the curb or road.

To request a pickup, residents should call 1-844-519-2693.

