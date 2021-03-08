Advertisement

Winter storm cleanup assistance begins in Boyd County

Tree-related debris can be dropped off Monday thru Saturday
Boyd County, Kentucky begins accepting tree related debris in winter storm cleanup.
Boyd County, Kentucky begins accepting tree related debris in winter storm cleanup.(WKYT)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYD COUNTY, KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - Boyd County, Kentucky residents now have help to get rid of trees and limbs that came down during the winter storms.

Starting Monday, March 8, Boyd County residents an drop off tree-related debris to the Boyd County Road Department.

This is a free debris removal service.

Residents can drop off debris from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday, March 13.

Curbside pickup is also available. The tree limbs and debris must be stacked and placed within 10 feet of the curb or road.

To request a pickup, residents should call 1-844-519-2693.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The identity of the individual is unknown at this time.
Human remains found, death investigation underway
The W.R. Castle Fire Department was dispatched to the trailer home on Route 201 shortly before...
UPDATE | Investigators release name of man killed in house fire
Amanda Honaker, 44, of Chester was arrested for Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the...
Arrests made after drug investigation
While the church does have insurance, it likely won’t cover all of the repairs and damages.
A helping hand: Congregation puts church first while dealing with own crisis
Testing has not been performed to determine whether any contaminants are in the water,...
Road slide takes out water lines, causes boil water advisory

Latest News

Lawmakers debate the needle exchange program idea.
Needle exchange program limits back in front of lawmakers
Traffic is backed up early Monday morning after a vehicle caught on fire near Nitro.
Traffic backed up on I-64 after vehicle fire
Two injured in So. Chs. crash
Two injured in So. Chs. crash
Boyd County cleanup help options begin today
Boyd County cleanup help options begin today