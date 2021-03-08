WV High School hoops rankings released
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:
Team Record Pts Prv
Class AAAA
1. Morgantown (8) 3-0 95 6
2. George Washington (1) 2-0 86 3
3. Cabell Midland (1) 0-0 78 2
4. Martinsburg 0-1 68 1
5. Woodrow Wilson 0-1 42 5
6. Wheeling Park 0-1 33 4
7. Parkersburg South 1-0 32 NR
8. University 0-0 26 8
9. Capital 2-0 18 NR
10. Musselman 0-1 17 9
(tie) St. Albans 0-1 17 7
Others receiving votes: Jefferson 13, Hedgesville 10, Huntington 9, Buckhannon-Upshur 4, South Charleston 1, Oak Hill 1.
Class AAA
1. Robert C. Byrd (4) 0-0 93 1
2. Shady Spring (4) 1-0 91 3
3. Wheeling Central (2) 2-0 83 2
4. Nitro 1-0 61 4
5. Fairmont Senior 1-0 52 5
6. Notre Dame 0-0 48 8
7. Logan 1-1 44 6
8. North Marion 1-0 34 7
9. Berkeley Springs 1-1 10 9
10. Westside 0-0 8 NR
(tie) Lincoln County 0-0 8 NR
Others receiving votes: Lincoln 7, Herbert Hoover 4, Hampshire 3, Trinity 3, Grafton 1.
Class AA
1. Poca (9) 1-0 99 1
2. Williamstown (1) 1-0 78 4
2. Bluefield 1-0 78 3
4. Charleston Catholic 1-1 76 2
5. St. Marys 0-0 56 7
6. Chapmanville 0-1 34 6
7. Magnolia 0-1 31 5
8. Parkersburg Catholic 0-1 23 8
8. Ritchie County 0-0 23 10
10. Frankfort 0-1 19 9
Others receiving votes: Moorefield 12, Wyoming East 9, St. Joseph Central 4, Braxton County 4, Summers County 2, Mingo Central 2.
Class A
1. Greater Beckley Christian (6) 1-0 91 1
2. Man (3) 1-0 85 4
3. Pendleton County (1) 0-0 80 2
4. Tug Valley 1-0 73 5
5. Greenbrier West 0-1 57 3
6. Webster County 1-0 48 6
7. Clay-Battelle 1-0 40 7
8. Tolsia 2-0 32 8
9. James Monroe 0-0 15 10
10. Madonna 0-1 10 9
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The Associated Press high school girls basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:
Team Record Pts Prv
Class AAAA
1. Wheeling Park (5) 2-0 80 2
2. Huntington (1) 1-0 79 3
3. George Washington (2) 0-1 75 1
4. Morgantown 0-0 54 5
5. Woodrow Wilson 1-1 51 4
6. Parkersburg 1-0 49 7
7. Cabell Midland (1) 0-0 45 6
8. Martinsburg 0-1 22 8
9. Bridgeport 1-1 14 T10
10. South Charleston 0-1 11 9
Others receiving votes: Capital 6, Buckhannon-Upshur 5, Spring Valley 2, Greenbrier East 2.
Class AAA
1. Fairmont Senior (6) 3-0 86 1
2. North Marion (2) 2-0 82 2
3. Nitro 1-0 68 3
4. St. Joseph (1) 2-0 61 T5
5. Wayne 0-0 57 4
6. Winfield 1-0 40 7
7. Logan 2-0 32 9
8. Wheeling Central 1-2 24 T5
9. East Fairmont 1-1 17 10
10. Pikeview 0-0 9 NR
Others receiving votes: Lincoln 8, Lewis County 4, Weir 3, Westside 2, Lincoln County 1, Robert C. Byrd 1.
Class AA
1. Wyoming East (4) 0-0 84 1
2. Parkersburg Catholic (4) 2-0 83 2
3. Summers County (1) 1-0 75 3
4. Frankfort 1-1 56 4
5. St. Marys 1-0 55 6
6. Charleston Catholic 0-2 37 5
7. Williamstown 0-0 29 7
8. Chapmanville 0-0 23 9
9. Mingo Central 1-0 21 NR
10. Ritchie County 0-1 12 8
Others receiving votes: Magnolia 10, Trinity 10.
Class A
1. Gilmer County (8) 1-0 89 1
2. Tucker County (1) 2-0 82 2
3. Calhoun 1-0 59 3
4. Tug Valley 1-1 55 4
5. Webster County 2-0 50 8
6. Cameron 0-0 43 7
7. Tolsia 0-1 37 6
8. Pocahontas County 0-1 22 5
9. James Monroe 1-0 19 NR
10. Sherman 2-0 12 NR
