WV High School hoops rankings released

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:

Team Record Pts Prv

Class AAAA

1. Morgantown (8) 3-0 95 6

2. George Washington (1) 2-0 86 3

3. Cabell Midland (1) 0-0 78 2

4. Martinsburg 0-1 68 1

5. Woodrow Wilson 0-1 42 5

6. Wheeling Park 0-1 33 4

7. Parkersburg South 1-0 32 NR

8. University 0-0 26 8

9. Capital 2-0 18 NR

10. Musselman 0-1 17 9

(tie) St. Albans 0-1 17 7

Others receiving votes: Jefferson 13, Hedgesville 10, Huntington 9, Buckhannon-Upshur 4, South Charleston 1, Oak Hill 1.

Class AAA

1. Robert C. Byrd (4) 0-0 93 1

2. Shady Spring (4) 1-0 91 3

3. Wheeling Central (2) 2-0 83 2

4. Nitro 1-0 61 4

5. Fairmont Senior 1-0 52 5

6. Notre Dame 0-0 48 8

7. Logan 1-1 44 6

8. North Marion 1-0 34 7

9. Berkeley Springs 1-1 10 9

10. Westside 0-0 8 NR

(tie) Lincoln County 0-0 8 NR

Others receiving votes: Lincoln 7, Herbert Hoover 4, Hampshire 3, Trinity 3, Grafton 1.

Class AA

1. Poca (9) 1-0 99 1

2. Williamstown (1) 1-0 78 4

2. Bluefield 1-0 78 3

4. Charleston Catholic 1-1 76 2

5. St. Marys 0-0 56 7

6. Chapmanville 0-1 34 6

7. Magnolia 0-1 31 5

8. Parkersburg Catholic 0-1 23 8

8. Ritchie County 0-0 23 10

10. Frankfort 0-1 19 9

Others receiving votes: Moorefield 12, Wyoming East 9, St. Joseph Central 4, Braxton County 4, Summers County 2, Mingo Central 2.

Class A

1. Greater Beckley Christian (6) 1-0 91 1

2. Man (3) 1-0 85 4

3. Pendleton County (1) 0-0 80 2

4. Tug Valley 1-0 73 5

5. Greenbrier West 0-1 57 3

6. Webster County 1-0 48 6

7. Clay-Battelle 1-0 40 7

8. Tolsia 2-0 32 8

9. James Monroe 0-0 15 10

10. Madonna 0-1 10 9

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The Associated Press high school girls basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:

Team Record Pts Prv

Class AAAA

1. Wheeling Park (5) 2-0 80 2

2. Huntington (1) 1-0 79 3

3. George Washington (2) 0-1 75 1

4. Morgantown 0-0 54 5

5. Woodrow Wilson 1-1 51 4

6. Parkersburg 1-0 49 7

7. Cabell Midland (1) 0-0 45 6

8. Martinsburg 0-1 22 8

9. Bridgeport 1-1 14 T10

10. South Charleston 0-1 11 9

Others receiving votes: Capital 6, Buckhannon-Upshur 5, Spring Valley 2, Greenbrier East 2.

Class AAA

1. Fairmont Senior (6) 3-0 86 1

2. North Marion (2) 2-0 82 2

3. Nitro 1-0 68 3

4. St. Joseph (1) 2-0 61 T5

5. Wayne 0-0 57 4

6. Winfield 1-0 40 7

7. Logan 2-0 32 9

8. Wheeling Central 1-2 24 T5

9. East Fairmont 1-1 17 10

10. Pikeview 0-0 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Lincoln 8, Lewis County 4, Weir 3, Westside 2, Lincoln County 1, Robert C. Byrd 1.

Class AA

1. Wyoming East (4) 0-0 84 1

2. Parkersburg Catholic (4) 2-0 83 2

3. Summers County (1) 1-0 75 3

4. Frankfort 1-1 56 4

5. St. Marys 1-0 55 6

6. Charleston Catholic 0-2 37 5

7. Williamstown 0-0 29 7

8. Chapmanville 0-0 23 9

9. Mingo Central 1-0 21 NR

10. Ritchie County 0-1 12 8

Others receiving votes: Magnolia 10, Trinity 10.

Class A

1. Gilmer County (8) 1-0 89 1

2. Tucker County (1) 2-0 82 2

3. Calhoun 1-0 59 3

4. Tug Valley 1-1 55 4

5. Webster County 2-0 50 8

6. Cameron 0-0 43 7

7. Tolsia 0-1 37 6

8. Pocahontas County 0-1 22 5

9. James Monroe 1-0 19 NR

10. Sherman 2-0 12 NR

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.