WVDOH working to patch portion of I-64

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- West Virginia Division of Highways maintenance crews are patching potholes this week on eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 between the Dunbar and Institute exits.

The eastbound slow lane will be shut down on Monday, March 8, and the fast and center lanes on March 9 – 11, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for patching.  

“This is one of the most traveled stretches of road in our area,” said Travis Knighton, District 1 Engineer. “We want to make sure everyone stays safe while we get the work don

