WVU receives grant to study pandemic-era tutoring

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia University will get a $307,000 grant to study best practices for online tutoring in science, technology, engineering and math fields for undergraduate students, in response to learning loss during the pandemic.

U.S. Sens. Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin announced the funding.

It goes to the West Virginia University Research Corporation through the National Science Foundation.

