WVU to face Cowboys in Big 12 Tourney

Derek Culver
Derek Culver(Dale Sparks/WVU Athletics)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 9:22 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It shouldn’t be too hard for WVU to prepare for their first game in the Big 12 Tournament because it’s against the team who just beat them. The Mountaineers will play the Oklahoma State Cowboys Thursday March 11th at 11:30 a.m. EST. On Saturday, OSU scored 51 points in the second half to ruin senior day when they won 85-80 and they were without star Cade Cunningham.

When asked after the loss about if he’s figured out his team yet, head coach Bob Huggins replied ““we are getting ready to go play in the conference tournament where you are not playing a day and taking a day off. You are playing a game, playing a game and playing a game. We are in trouble if that is the case. We’ll be home early. The NCAA tournament is you play, have a day off then you play again. If we can’t handle playing two games in three days, we’ll be home early from that deal too.”

