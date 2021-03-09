Agency reaches out to help pay weather-related utility bills

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If recent inclement weather has you pinching pennies on your utility bills, help might be closer than you think.

Officials with the United Way of Central West Virginia say people struggling to pay these bills can call the 211 hotline.

Dialing the number will send you though a few prompts for information on location and other topics.

Then you’ll be connected with an operator.

“We’re just trying to help in any way that we can,” said Karison Frazier, the 211 hotline manager at United Way of Central West Virginia.

After being connected with an operator, you will be given the information to agencies with programs that can help you pay your bills.

The amount of money you’re approved for depends on how much you owe and the amount of money in the agency’s budget.

If you’re still left owing money you can’t pay after speaking with local agencies, The United Way branch in Charleston can still help.

“If they’ve pledged $250 but it is $300 and you only have $30 in your pocket, United Way can pledge another $20 to get your electric turned back on,” Frazier said.

If you plan on calling the 211 hotline, managers say you need your most recent bill. They’ll need to verify that information with utility companies before they can assist you

