Burning restrictions enforced in Kentucky

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHLAND, Ky (WSAZ) - Tree limbs and trash from the winter storms and floods have piled up in many areas. Now that the weather is better, many are choosing to burn the debris.

Beverly Vann is getting ready to burn her piles of tree limbs, but safely.

“We’re just gonna use hand saws and things to kinda chop them up into sizable pieces and stack them up for our fire pit,” Vann said.

In the city of Ashland, where she lives, all burning must be done in a container or a fire pit. Setting fires to piles of brush is illegal.

Over the weekend, Ashland Fire Marshal Brad Maggard says people were ignoring the rules.

“We’ll come put the fire out and give you a warning and if it happens again, then we’ll give you a citation,” Maggard said.

He says the rules are there to keep people and property safe.

“Embers can float through the air and catch your neighbor’s roof on fire or something like that,” Maggard said.

The hours to burn in Kentucky and Ohio are from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

In West Virginia, the hours are between 5 p.m. to 7 a.m.

If you have questions or need help with debris removal, call your local government offices. In some places, including Ashland, they will help.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

