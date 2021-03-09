Advertisement

City of South Charleston to build new rec center

The new rec center is still very early in the works, so not many details are available at this time.
(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 7:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The City of South Charleston is building a new rec center, according to Mayor Frank Mullens.

Keep checking WSAZ.com for more information.

