City of South Charleston to build new rec center
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 7:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The City of South Charleston is building a new rec center, according to Mayor Frank Mullens.
The new rec center is still very early in the works, so not many details are available at this time.
