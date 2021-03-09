Advertisement

COVID-19 in W.Va. | One death, 229 new cases

Coronavirus in West Virginia
Coronavirus in West Virginia(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One death has been reported within the last 24 hours in connection with the coronavirus.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of March 9, 2021, there have been 2,249,748 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 133,856 total cases and 2,326 total deaths.

The death includes an 87-year-old woman from Kanawha County.

229 new cases have been reported since Monday.

There are 5,424 active cases.

126,106 individuals have recovered.

343,718 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 218,473 people have been fully vaccinated.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,265), Berkeley (9,864), Boone (1,619), Braxton (785), Brooke (2,035), Cabell (7,935), Calhoun (231), Clay (380), Doddridge (466), Fayette (2,731), Gilmer (719), Grant (1,099), Greenbrier (2,438), Hampshire (1,548), Hancock (2,595), Hardy (1,292), Harrison (4,919), Jackson (1,682), Jefferson (3,672), Kanawha (12,256), Lewis (1,061), Lincoln (1,249), Logan (2,748), Marion (3,730), Marshall (3,069), Mason (1,797), McDowell (1,381), Mercer (4,262), Mineral (2,594), Mingo (2,164), Monongalia (8,208), Monroe (971), Morgan (941), Nicholas (1,213), Ohio (3,669), Pendleton (621), Pleasants (806), Pocahontas (597), Preston (2,586), Putnam (4,296), Raleigh (4,838), Randolph (2,416), Ritchie (629), Roane (506), Summers (702), Taylor (1,089), Tucker (508), Tyler (631), Upshur (1,716), Wayne (2,607), Webster (332), Wetzel (1,098), Wirt (359), Wood (7,176), Wyoming (1,755).

