COVID-19 Ky. | 880 new cases, 21 more deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday announced 880 new COVID-19 cases and 21 more deaths.

He said the case increase was one of the lowest Tuesdays in months.

At 3.94%, the positivity rate was the lowest since Sept. 21.

Since the pandemic started, 4,850 Kentuckians have died from virus-related issues.

Beshear said a record 127,110 Kentuckians were vaccinated last week. Altogether, 849,030 state residents have received at least their first dose.

Despite the frustration for many in scheduling an appointment, Beshear said it will get easier in the next two months as supply greatly increases.

The governor said the $2.6 billion the state will receive as part of the American Rescue Plan can potentially end the recession early. He said the funds will be allocated toward infrastructure, especially water, sewer and broadband projects.

