Advertisement

COVID-19 Ky. | 880 new cases, 21 more deaths

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19(Governor Andy Beshear/Youtube)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday announced 880 new COVID-19 cases and 21 more deaths.

He said the case increase was one of the lowest Tuesdays in months.

At 3.94%, the positivity rate was the lowest since Sept. 21.

Since the pandemic started, 4,850 Kentuckians have died from virus-related issues.

Beshear said a record 127,110 Kentuckians were vaccinated last week. Altogether, 849,030 state residents have received at least their first dose.

Despite the frustration for many in scheduling an appointment, Beshear said it will get easier in the next two months as supply greatly increases.

The governor said the $2.6 billion the state will receive as part of the American Rescue Plan can potentially end the recession early. He said the funds will be allocated toward infrastructure, especially water, sewer and broadband projects.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
UPDATE | Name released in Eastern Ky. fatal I-64 crash
Children injured in crash, woman charged
The Huntington Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a potential...
Police looking for person of interest in solicitation, threatening assault incident
Two people were injured in a head-on crash early Monday morning in South Charleston
Three sent to hospital in head-on collision in South Charleston
Amanda Honaker, 44, of Chester was arrested for Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the...
Arrests made after drug investigation

Latest News

If recent bad weather has you pinching pennies on your utility bills, help might be closer than...
Agency reaches out to help pay weather-related utility bills
Chesapeake Volunteer Fire Department
Two fire departments in Kanawha Co. asked to handle calls for Chesapeake VFD
Coronavirus
Two coronavirus deaths in Kanawha County
Living Well
Living Well on Studio 3