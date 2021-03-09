Advertisement

Crews working on repairing break along KY 292

Route 292 in Martin County
Route 292 in Martin County(Martin County Sheriff's Office)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 8:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Crews are working to repair a break along KY 292.

It happened just inside the Martin County line from Pike County. The break occurred on March 2 and the road has been closed since then.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials say work to fix the break started on Monday.

This route is on the Federal Aid System. This means it qualifies for funding through the Federal Highway Administration and does not have to wait for FEMA approval before work can begin, according to Highway District 12 Section Engineer, Matt Moore.

“Given consideration that the road is closed and the detour is quite lengthy, we are moving forward with repairs,” Moore said.

Plans include stabilizing the slope and rebuilding the embankment using rock.

Officials say the nearest rock quarry is 59 miles, one way. It is expected to take several days of hauling to get enough rock on site to start rebuilding the embankment.

Rock deliveries began on March 8.

For our previous coverage, click here.

