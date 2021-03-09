Gov. DeWine declares March 9 a Day of Remembrance

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has declared March 9, 2021 a day of remembrance in Ohio in honor of the more than 17,500 Ohioans who have died from COVID-19.

March 9 marks the one-year anniversary of the first confirmed coronavirus cases in Ohio. In response, a State of Emergency was declared in Ohio and the state Emergency Operations Center was activated that same day.

Since then, more than 979,000 people have tested positive in the state.

To read the declaration click here.

