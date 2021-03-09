Advertisement

Gov. DeWine declares March 9 a Day of Remembrance

March 9, 2021, marks the one-year anniversary of the first confirmed coronavirus cases in Ohio
(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has declared March 9, 2021 a day of remembrance in Ohio in honor of the more than 17,500 Ohioans who have died from COVID-19.

March 9 marks the one-year anniversary of the first confirmed coronavirus cases in Ohio. In response, a State of Emergency was declared in Ohio and the state Emergency Operations Center was activated that same day.

Since then, more than 979,000 people have tested positive in the state.

To read the declaration click here.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
UPDATE | Name released in Eastern Ky. fatal I-64 crash
Children injured in crash, woman charged
The Huntington Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a potential...
Police looking for person of interest in solicitation, threatening assault incident
Two people were injured in a head-on crash early Monday morning in South Charleston
Three sent to hospital in head-on collision in South Charleston
Amanda Honaker, 44, of Chester was arrested for Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the...
Arrests made after drug investigation

Latest News

Spicing up your diet during National Nutrition Month
Spicing up your diet during National Nutrition Month
WSAZ Now Desk | Weather outlook for the week ahead
Former smoker shares what made him give up cigarettes
CDC’s Former Smokers Campaign to help people stop smoking
HPV's link to certain cancers
HPV’s link to certain cancers
University of Rio Grande shares exciting news on Studio 3
University of Rio Grande on Studio 3