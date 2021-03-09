Hurricane Police officer writes book for new drivers

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One Hurricane Police Officer is hoping to improve communication among police and the public with his new book ‘Police Traffic Stops.’

Lieutenant T.J. Dillon said his daughter, who will soon start driving, started asking a lot of questions on what to do when getting pulled over by an officer: which was his reasoning for writing the book.

“I thought if she has these questions, I know other teenagers have these questions,” said Lt. Dillon. “So I thought well why not just put this together in a book and explain it in detail so they can look through it and learn, just the same way my daughter would.”

Among what is expected of a driver and officer when getting pulled over, ‘Police Traffic Stops’ also goes into detail about what questions may be asked and the main reasons people get pulled over.

“I would say probably one of the most common reasons teens get pulled over is for speeding and cell phones.”

Lt. Dillon highlights what drivers should do once they’re getting pulled over from turning on their blinker, to stopping in a safe area and having proper documentation ready to go.

“I go into detail, what you can do to prepare before you even get stopped: proper documentations, where to place those documentations,” Lt. Dillon told WSAZ. “So if you do get stopped, it’s not a threat to the officer if you’re having to dig through the vehicle.”

Among the pages, ‘Do and Don’ts’ for when you are pulled over include: keeping your hands visible for the officer to see and do not refuse to roll down your window as it could potentially lead to an arrest.

“(The book) lets them know what to expect so if they know ahead of time what’s coming, how the process is going to be, then it eases their anxiety and lessens the stress. The more they’re stressed, the worse it can be (and) I want to eliminate that stress and make it as smooth as possible.”

Lt. Dillon will have a book signing on March 26, 2021 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Fireside Grille in Teays Valley.

He says the book is also available through Amazon, Barnes & Nobles and Books-A-Million.

