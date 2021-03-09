Advertisement

Hurricane Police officer writes book for new drivers

One Hurricane Police Officer is hoping to make clearer communication among drivers and police...
One Hurricane Police Officer is hoping to make clearer communication among drivers and police as well as lessen the stress for new drivers getting pulled over with his new book.(Tori Yorgey)
By Tori Yorgey
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 10:03 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One Hurricane Police Officer is hoping to improve communication among police and the public with his new book ‘Police Traffic Stops.’

Lieutenant T.J. Dillon said his daughter, who will soon start driving, started asking a lot of questions on what to do when getting pulled over by an officer: which was his reasoning for writing the book.

“I thought if she has these questions, I know other teenagers have these questions,” said Lt. Dillon. “So I thought well why not just put this together in a book and explain it in detail so they can look through it and learn, just the same way my daughter would.”

Among what is expected of a driver and officer when getting pulled over, ‘Police Traffic Stops’ also goes into detail about what questions may be asked and the main reasons people get pulled over.

“I would say probably one of the most common reasons teens get pulled over is for speeding and cell phones.”

Lt. Dillon highlights what drivers should do once they’re getting pulled over from turning on their blinker, to stopping in a safe area and having proper documentation ready to go.

“I go into detail, what you can do to prepare before you even get stopped: proper documentations, where to place those documentations,” Lt. Dillon told WSAZ. “So if you do get stopped, it’s not a threat to the officer if you’re having to dig through the vehicle.”

Among the pages, ‘Do and Don’ts’ for when you are pulled over include: keeping your hands visible for the officer to see and do not refuse to roll down your window as it could potentially lead to an arrest.

“(The book) lets them know what to expect so if they know ahead of time what’s coming, how the process is going to be, then it eases their anxiety and lessens the stress. The more they’re stressed, the worse it can be (and) I want to eliminate that stress and make it as smooth as possible.”

Lt. Dillon will have a book signing on March 26, 2021 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Fireside Grille in Teays Valley.

He says the book is also available through Amazon, Barnes & Nobles and Books-A-Million.

For our previous interview with Lt. Dillon, click here.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The identity of the individual is unknown at this time.
Human remains found, death investigation underway
The W.R. Castle Fire Department was dispatched to the trailer home on Route 201 shortly before...
UPDATE | Investigators release name of man killed in house fire
Amanda Honaker, 44, of Chester was arrested for Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the...
Arrests made after drug investigation
Children injured in crash, woman charged
Two people were injured in a head-on crash early Monday morning in South Charleston
Three sent to hospital in head-on collision in South Charleston

Latest News

The road to a return to normalcy for young athletes met another big obstacle with last week's...
Ona Milton Little League cleaning up after flood
The road to a return to normalcy for young athletes met another big obstacle with last week's...
Ona Milton Little League cleaning up after flooding setback
With budget cuts preventing the county from having a litter officer, Smith and other Mingo...
Littering issues affecting Mingo County, W.Va.
FILE
Parts of I-64 closed due to fatal crash