Law enforcement stresses importance of privacy after man uses social media to track local woman down

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested and charged with harassment after traveling hundreds of miles and showing up at a woman’s home and her child’s sporting facility.

Ashish Shrestha, 28, of Burlington, Massachusetts, has been charged with harassment, according to police.

According to the criminal complaint, Shrestha “engaged in continual harassment of a person on multiple occasions, including appearing at the victim’s child’s gymnastics meet, home, and at a gymnastics gym.”

“When you’re attending a function with your family and with a young child two and half hours away, you don’t expect these kinds of things to happen. It shows how quickly that somebody can find out who you really are and then show up,” said Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless. “You never know what somebody like that is going to do when they travel that kind of distance.”

Shrestha never spoke directly with the victim but contacted the victim’s child and friends through social media. When that failed, Shrestha made a stop at the victim’s significant other’s home, then her child’s gym in Cabell County.

The incident is forcing law enforcement to speak up about the dangers of social media.

“Make sure you know who your children are talking to. Make sure it’s one of their friends they go to school with or somebody they truly know. It could be an innocent person but there is a lot of adults and predators out there that go after our young children,” Lawless said.

Deputies tell us Shrestha made statements that seemed delusional, which may lead to a mental health evaluation.

Lawless says speaking out and contacting law enforcement is the first step when an incident doesn’t feel right.

Investigators praised the ex-husband’s decision to post information about Shrestha on social media, saying it helped in alerting the community about potential dangers.

The victim told law enforcement she has sustained “substantial emotional distress” by Shrestha’s repeated behaviors and “unwanted attempts to find her.”

The victim has also obtained a protection order through Lawrence County, Ohio.

Shrestha is being held in the Western Regional Jail in Barboursville, West Virginia.

