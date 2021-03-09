Littering issues affecting Mingo County, W.Va.

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An uptick in littering is leading to citations being issued in Mingo County.

“Any remote areas, that’s where we have our biggest problems,” Mingo County Sheriff Joe Smith said.

Having cited three people during the last week and a half, Smith says these non-populated areas make it a challenge to track down the culprits.

As the search continues, safety concerns heighten.

“You got glass from those TVs that’s floating in the creek and you have kids playing in the creek a half mile down,” Smith said.

With budget cuts preventing the county from having a litter officer, Smith and other Mingo County deputies have to wear that badge as well.

“The responsibility falls back on the sheriff’s department, with the deputy sheriff to pick up the extra job duties to try to do it all,” Smith said.

Although there is no trash site in Mingo County, Smith says there are other options.

“There’s bordering counties with trash sites that you can take it to, you know, and legally dispose of,” Smith said.

Some of these trash sites include Turkey Creek in Pike County and Pecks Mill in Logan County.

Smith says if you decide to pay someone to dispose of your trash, make sure you ask them for a receipt, or go with them to make sure they are not dumping illegally.

