Local talent wanted for 2021 Live on the Levee season

CHARELSTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The City of Charleston is looking for local talent to hit the Schoenbaum Stage at Haddad Riverfront Park this summer.

Live on the Levee brings people to Downtown Charleston each week for music, food and fun.

If you submitted a 2020 Live on the Levee application, there is no need to submit for the 2021 season. All 2020 Live on the Levee applications are being reviewed.

All applications are due by Friday, March 19, 2021 at 5 p.m. Applications can be found online here.

Music and video samples are requested and can be mailed to Renee Jones, Special Events Coordinator P.O. Box 2749, Charleston, WV 25330 or emailed to lotlbands@cityofcharleston.org.

