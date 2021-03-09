Advertisement

Man pleads guilty in connection with distribution of heroin in Huntington

Handcuffs image
Handcuffs image(Source: Associated Press)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 9:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has pleaded guilty in connection to heroin distribution in Huntington.

According to Acting United States Attorney Lisa G. Johnston, Steven McGee, 51, of Michigan, pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the distribution of heroin. 

Officials say McGee admitted that he directed the distribution of heroin to a confidential informant in the area of 24th Street and 10th Avenue in Huntington in July 2019.

McGee is set to be sentenced in June. He faces up to 20 years in prison.

