Advertisement

Mountain Memories: Documenting Appalachian History

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 2:32 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Click here to learn more about Mountain Memories.

Our mission is to preserve the history of Appalachia by capturing the stories of those who make it wild and wonderful. We do this through a series of professional grade video interviews with Appalachian folks from all walks of life and believe that real history comes from the stories told across the family dinner table.

Brianna Duckworth, Founder of Mountain Memories

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
UPDATE | Name released in Eastern Ky. fatal I-64 crash
Children injured in crash, woman charged
The Huntington Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a potential...
Police looking for person of interest in solicitation, threatening assault incident
Two people were injured in a head-on crash early Monday morning in South Charleston
Three sent to hospital in head-on collision in South Charleston
Amanda Honaker, 44, of Chester was arrested for Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the...
Arrests made after drug investigation

Latest News

Spicing up your diet during National Nutrition Month
Spicing up your diet during National Nutrition Month
WSAZ Now Desk | Weather outlook for the week ahead
Former smoker shares what made him give up cigarettes
CDC’s Former Smokers Campaign to help people stop smoking
HPV's link to certain cancers
HPV’s link to certain cancers
University of Rio Grande shares exciting news on Studio 3
University of Rio Grande on Studio 3