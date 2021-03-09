Ona Milton Little League cleaning up after flood

ONA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kids who didn’t get to play baseball or softball last year because of the pandemic are that much more eager for this season to get underway.

Last week, the wild road back to normalcy took another twist, as the ballparks in Milton and Ona flooded.

“Both facilities were four to eight feet under,” league Vice President Shawn Mount said.

Everything in their concession stands, including refrigerators, fryers, and microwaves, needs replaced.

“Things started getting back to normal, then this happened,” Mount said.

Nine-year-old Riley Nowalk from Milton says it was a huge bummer not getting to play softball last year, and she was worried what the flooding would mean for this season.

“It looked really bad,” she said. “I didn’t think I was going to get to play.”

Thanks to people putting in many hours of work getting the fields and facilities ready for tryouts, Nowalk was reunited Monday evening with teammates in Ona.

“I’m really excited,” she said. “I get to see my friends.”

“You could either close up shop or do the work to get it open,” Mount said. “We wanted to make sure we were open, we were on time, and we could have everything here at opening day like we’d planned. We wanted to make sure we could provide that for these kids since we couldn’t last year.”

Opening day is the first weekend in April.

The Ona Milton league has links to how community members can help them recover from the flood on its Facebook page: Ona Milton Little League | Facebook

