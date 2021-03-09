Advertisement

Parts of I-64 closed due to fatal crash

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 8:50 PM EST
CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Part of I-64 East is closed Monday night after a deadly single-vehicle crash.

That’s according to Kentucky State Trooper Goodall who also says the crash has resulted in one fatality.

The accident happened just before 9 p.m. Monday near mile-marker 160 eastbound.

As of now, those lanes have been closed to allow for crews to investigate the cause of the crash. Those lanes are expected to be closed for several hours.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.

Keep checking back for the latest information.

