Man from Massachusetts arrested, charged with harassment in Ohio

(WSAZ, WVRJ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested and charged with harassment after traveling hundreds of miles and showing up at a woman’s home and child’s sporting facility.

Ashish Shrestha, 28, of Burlington, Massachusetts has been charged with harassment, according to police.

According to the criminal complaint, Shrestha ‘engaged in continual harassment of a person on multiple occasions, including appearing at the victim’s child’s gymnastics meet, home and at a gymnastics gym.’

Investigators say Shrestha was told to stop his behavior by the victim’s significant other when he showed up at the residence.

The victim told law enforcement she has sustained ‘substantial emotional distress’ by Shrestha’s repeated behaviors and ‘unwanted attempts to find her.’

The victim has also obtained a protection order through Lawrence County, Ohio.

Shrestha is being held in Western Regional Jail.

