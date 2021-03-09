Advertisement

Police searching for suspect after Charleston stabbing

Police are currently searching for a suspect in connection with a stabbing in Charleston Tuesday morning.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police are currently searching for a suspect in connection with a stabbing in Charleston Tuesday morning.

Metro 911 dispatchers say the stabbing happened in the 1600 block of Washington Street East in Charleston.

One person was transported to the hospital with injuries.

