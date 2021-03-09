Advertisement

Railroad crossing repairs in Floyd and Lawrence counties

Railroad Crossing
Railroad Crossing(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says five railroad crossings will close for repairs.

Two of the railroad crossings are in Floyd County and three are in Lawrence County.

They will be closed for up to three days starting Monday, March 15.

The affected crossings include:

  • KY 680 at Harold, Floyd County; start date March 15
  • KY 1426 at Banner, Floyd County; start date March 15
  • KY 2037 near Gallup, Lawrence County; March 30
  • KY 2037 near Chapman Community Park, Lawrence County; March 31
  • KY 644 between Walbridge and Holt, Lawrence County; March 31

A surface team will remove each crossing’s asphalt, surface the track and repave, said Geoff Reeder who is with Safety Services & Supply and CSX.

None of the crossings should be closed to traffic for more than three days, as long as weather permits.

Officials say there will be accommodations made for first responders. Everyone else will have to use alternative routes.

