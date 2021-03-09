Advertisement

Sen. Manchin announces parts of COVID Relief Package to benefit West Virginia

(KGNS)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - United States Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) revealed parts of the recently passed COVID Relief Package will directly benefit West Virginians.

Manchin said in a press press conference Tuesday that 891,000 homes will be receiving stimulus checks of at least $1400. An additional 600 dollars will go to some homes for child care, and Manchin says this will help 346,000 children.

Also in the COVID Relief Package is a payment of 667 million dollars to the State of West Virginia. The millions will be dispersed between counties (348 million across all 55), larger cities (176 million), and smller towns and municipalities (153 million).

While the money given will focus on COVID relief, all excess funds are to be used on improvement projects for water, sewer, or broadband access.

All rural health providers will be splitting 8.5 billion dollars in the COVID Relief Package. Manchin says West Virginia will receive “a great deal of that.” Every hospital in the state is considered a rural health provider, and they did not receive as much funding as medical centers in metropolitan areas in the last relief package.

Manchin believes this will be the final COVID Relief Package. “We should be back open up by June or July,” Manchin said.

