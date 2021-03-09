Advertisement

South Side Bridge inspection to cause lane closures

(ap newsroom)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The South Side Bridge will undergo a routine bridge safety inspection.

This will go from Monday, March 15 through Friday, March 19 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day.

The bridge goes over the Kanawha River in downtown Charleston.

According to the West Virginia Department of Transportation, there will be alternating single-lane closures in each direction of the South Side Bridge.

WV DOT says on Monday and Thursday, there will be single alternating lane closures in each direction of MacCorkle Avenue (WV Route 61) from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

On Wednesday, single alternating lane closures will be present in each direction of Kanawha Boulevard.

