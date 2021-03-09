Spring preview set to dazzle

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It a has been a remarkable turn-around! From February winter storms (ice, snow, flood) to a solid week of dry weather. The combination of the strong March sun and a daily afternoon breeze has now dried the ground sufficiently for yard work and a round of golf! And this dry spell has a nice run still to go!

Tuesday will dawn frosty, especially in rural hollows. Lows in the 20s in those secluded meadows to low 30s downtown will be perfect for Jack Frost to have his paint brush out.

No sooner has the frost melted away that the temperature will soar into the 50s by 10AM and 60 by lunchtime. Brown baggers will be common from Davis Park in Charleston to City Park in Gallipolis to Broadway Square (formerly Judd Plaza) in Ashland. All the while the sun will shine on Tuesday, though at times some cirrus clouds passing overhead will hazy up the complexion of Ol Sol. Late day highs will aim for the mid 60s.

Wednesday may be a tad warmer as lows start out much higher compared to Tuesday morning. From there both Wednesday and Thursday will see enough sun to propel temperatures toward 70 with the notion that the highest temperature so far this year has been 70 back in January.

As for rain, Thursday night is possible but Friday falls into the likely category as a 10 day dry spell after the floods is ended.

For your weekend preview, chillier air from Canada will arrive as temperatures trend back below normal with sub-freezing lows and daily highs in the 50s.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.