Two coronavirus deaths in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported within the last 24 hours.

According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, an 87-year-old woman and an 86-year-old woman have died. This brings the total number of deaths to 258.

11 new cases have been reported since Monday. This brings the total number of cases to 12,415 since the pandemic started.

There are 648 active cases.

11,509 people have recovered.

