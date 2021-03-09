Two fire departments in Kanawha Co. asked to handle calls for Chesapeake VFD

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Commission received a request Tuesday from the West Virginia Fire Marshal’s office asking for coverage for fire service in the response area of Chesapeake Volunteer Fire Department, according to a press release.

Marmet Volunteer Fire Department and East Bank Fire Department will handle all fire calls for Chesapeake Volunteer Fire Department until further notice.

According to officials with Kanawha County, Chesapeake VFD voluntarily shut down due to a lack of workers compensation services.

Kanawha Commission made Metro 911 and other agencies aware of the emergency order regarding the changes.

Last summer, Chesapeake Volunteer Fire Department was shut down due to an investigation. You can see our previous coverage here.

Keep checking WSAZ.com for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.