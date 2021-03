ALUM CREEK, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people were transported to the hospital after a crash in Alum Creek Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies say the crash was near the intersection of Hunter Lane and West Virginia Drive.

One vehicle slipped over the embankment.

The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

