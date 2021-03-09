Advertisement

Wedding Wednesday | Food Among the Flowers

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Click here to visit Food Among the Flowers.

Food Among The Flowers has been proudly serving Charleston since 1988. We are family owned and operated with one location serving the entire Kanawha Valley area. We are committed to offering only the finest floral arrangements, gourmet gift baskets, and specialized catering, backed by service that is friendly and prompt. Because all of our customers are important, our professional staff is dedicated to making your experience a pleasant one. That is why we always go the extra mile to make your floral gift perfect.

Let Food Among The Flowers be your first choice for flowers.

Jerry Canterbury, Lead Designer

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
UPDATE | Name released in Eastern Ky. fatal I-64 crash
Children injured in crash, woman charged
The Huntington Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a potential...
Police looking for person of interest in solicitation, threatening assault incident
Two people were injured in a head-on crash early Monday morning in South Charleston
Three sent to hospital in head-on collision in South Charleston
Amanda Honaker, 44, of Chester was arrested for Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the...
Arrests made after drug investigation

Latest News

Coronavirus
Two coronavirus deaths in Kanawha County
Living Well
Living Well on Studio 3
New option for kidney cancer patients
New option for kidney cancer patients
COVID-19 Housing Assistance
COVID-19 Housing Assistance
Hale Street Center 'We Do Wedding Expo'
Hale Street Center ‘We Do Wedding Expo’