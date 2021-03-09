WSAZ Now Desk | West Virginia native talks about upcoming premier of new film ‘A Father’s Fight’

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Tyler Sansom, a West Virginia native, is preparing for the premier of his new film ‘A Father’s Fight.’

Sansom has been working on the project for about two years now. It is a story about a father, who used to be a promising boxer, but falls into a life of addiction. He eventually gets another chance to fight, and through that, learns to fight for his family and what matters.

Sansom joins the WSAZ Now Desk to talk about filming during the middle of a pandemic and how he hopes the movie serves as an inspiration to those that watch it.

