Advertisement

WSAZ Now Desk | West Virginia native talks about upcoming premier of new film ‘A Father’s Fight’

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Tyler Sansom, a West Virginia native, is preparing for the premier of his new film ‘A Father’s Fight.’

Sansom has been working on the project for about two years now. It is a story about a father, who used to be a promising boxer, but falls into a life of addiction. He eventually gets another chance to fight, and through that, learns to fight for his family and what matters.

Sansom joins the WSAZ Now Desk to talk about filming during the middle of a pandemic and how he hopes the movie serves as an inspiration to those that watch it.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
UPDATE | Name released in Eastern Ky. fatal I-64 crash
Children injured in crash, woman charged
The Huntington Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a potential...
Police looking for person of interest in solicitation, threatening assault incident
Two people were injured in a head-on crash early Monday morning in South Charleston
Three sent to hospital in head-on collision in South Charleston
Amanda Honaker, 44, of Chester was arrested for Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the...
Arrests made after drug investigation

Latest News

Coronavirus
Two coronavirus deaths in Kanawha County
Living Well
Living Well on Studio 3
New option for kidney cancer patients
New option for kidney cancer patients
COVID-19 Housing Assistance
COVID-19 Housing Assistance
Hale Street Center 'We Do Wedding Expo'
Hale Street Center ‘We Do Wedding Expo’