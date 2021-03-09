Advertisement

WSAZ Wrestling Invitational is this weekend

The 2021 WSAZ Wrestling Invitational will look a bit different this year.
By Jim Treacy
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The WSAZ Wrestling Invitational is normally a January staple in the sports calendar but not this year. COVID-19 has forced to tournament to scale down considerably but this show must go on. It is this weekend and will be held at Huntington High School. It features eight schools competing for titles in 14 weight classes. They are Cabell Midland, George Washington, Huntington, Independence, Parkersburg South, Point Pleasant, St. Albans and University.

There are also just two days of competiton with Friday featuring the weight classes of 106, 113, 120, 126, 132, 138 and 145. Then on Saturday, the 152, 160, 170, 182, 195, 220 and 285 weight classes will take to the mat.

We will have highlights from each day on competition on WSAZ Sports.

