Advertisement

W.Va. Senate passes needle exchange bill

Senate Bill 334 would create a license application process for any county or city to enact a needle exchange
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 12:42 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Senate wrapped up debate on amendments and voted to pass a bill that would put controls on needle exchange programs.

Tuesday, Senators voted 22 to 11, sending Senate Bill 334 to the West Virginia House.

Senate Bill 334 would create a license application process for any county or city to enact a needle exchange, or Harm Reduction Plan.

Charleston put a hold on its program after complaints that needles were ending up in too many public places and that the program didn’t have proper oversight.

Some doctors have testified to lawmakers that the proposed controls could end exchange programs and have a longer-term consequence of more health care issues later when more people have HIV or Hepatitis from reusing needles for drug use.

First responders have called for an end to the program because of concerns that they could get stuck by dirty needles that are discarded from users.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
UPDATE | Name released in Eastern Ky. fatal I-64 crash
Children injured in crash, woman charged
The Huntington Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a potential...
Police looking for person of interest in solicitation, threatening assault incident
Two people were injured in a head-on crash early Monday morning in South Charleston
Three sent to hospital in head-on collision in South Charleston
Amanda Honaker, 44, of Chester was arrested for Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the...
Arrests made after drug investigation

Latest News

Gov. DeWine declares March 9 a Day of Remembrance
Officials say the crash happened at the intersection of Hunter Lane and West Virginia Avenue in...
Two injured in Alum Creek crash
Police are currently searching for a suspect in connection with a stabbing in Charleston...
Police searching for suspect after Charleston stabbing
Man from Massachusetts arrested, charged with harassment in Ohio